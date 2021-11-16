Asian archery championships | India makes three team finals

Recurve men & women, compound mixed teams in title clash

Indian archers booked their slots in three out of six team finals in the Asian archery championships here on Tuesday.

In recurve competitions, the men's team, comprising Pravin Jadhav, Kapil and Parth Salunkhe, got a bye before defeating South Arabia 6-0 and Bangladesh 5-4 (27*-27) to set up a title clash with Korea.

The Indian women's team of Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi and Madhu Vedwan received a bye and beat Vietnam 6-0 to reach the final. It will also take on Korea in the gold medal match.

The recurve mixed team of Ankita and Kapil beat Vietnam 6-0 but lost to Bangladesh 5-4 (20-19) in the shoot-off in the semifinals. India will face Uzbekistan in the bronze medal match.

In the compound division, only the Indian mixed team of V. Jyothi Surekha and Rishabh Yadav could make it to the final against Korea. They got a bye and edged past Kazakhstan 156-154 in the semifinals.

The men's side of Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh began with a bye and beat Kuwait 236-218 before going down to Kazakhstan 230-229.

India will take on the host in the bronze medal contest.

The Indian women's trio of Jyothi, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur received a bye but lost to Iran 227-220. They will play Kazakhstan for the bronze.