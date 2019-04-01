Asian Airgun Championships: Another golden sweep by India

Shreya Agrawal won the junior women’s air rifle gold with a world record final score of 252.5 in the 12th Asian Airgun championship here on Monday.

It was another golden sweep for India, as Yash Vardhan won the junior men’s title, apart from the team golds. With individual silver and bronze medals for Keval Prajapati and Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, apart from Mehuli Ghosh’s junior women’s individual bronze, India took its tally to 14 gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

Shreya’s effort in the final, which helped her beat Park Hyejin of Korea by 1.9 point, bettered Zhao Ruozhu’s world junior record of 252.4 set last year. Incidentally, the women’s record stands against Apurvi Chandela at 252.9, set in the World Cup recently in Delhi.

The trio of Shreya, Mehuli and Kavi Rakshna put together a total of 1882.2, which bettered the previous world junior record of 1880.7 set by Shreya, Elavenil Valarivan and Manini Kaushik in the World Championship last September.

Yash Vardhan, Prajapati and Tomar dominated the boys’ event by sweeping the individual and team medals.

Yash Vardhan beat Prajapati by 2.2 points for the gold, as the Indian trio pushed qualification topper Kang Jungi (628.2) of Korea to fourth place.

Shreya and Yash Vardhan had earlier won the mixed rifle junior team gold, while Mehuli and Prajapati took silver.

Coach Suma Shirur lauded the junior air rifle shooters for winning nine of the 10 possible medals, with two world records.

The results: 10m air rifle: Junior Men: 1. Yash Vardhan 249.5 (626.0); 2. Keval Prajapati 2473 (624.2); 3. Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar 226.1 (624.6).

Team: 1. India 1874.8; 2. Chinese Taipei 1834.7; 3. Singapore 1802.2.

Junior women: 1. Shreya Agrawal 252.5 WRJ (628.7); 2. Park Hyejin (Kor) 250.6(618.5); 3. Mehuli Ghosh 228.3 (628.8); 4. Kavi Rakshna 205.9 (624.7).

Team: 1. India 1882.2 WRJ; 2. Korea 1858.5; 3. Chinese Taipei 1840.4.