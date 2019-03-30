Asian Airgun championship: Esha, Sarabjot strike gold

Esha Singh overwhelmed the field, winning the junior women’s air pistol gold by a 5.1-point margin over Yun Seonjeong of Korea in the 12th Asian airgun championship here on Saturday.

The 13-year-old Esha had earlier partnered Vijayveer Sidhu to the mixed air pistol gold. After qualifying on top with 576, a clear eight-point margin over the next best, Esha accumulated 240.1 points, despite a 7.8 on the second shot.

Along with Harshada Nithave and Devanshi Dhama, Esha also won the team silver, seven points behind Korea.

In the junior men’s event, Sarabjot Singh, who had topped qualification with 579, won the gold 1.2 points ahead of Kim Woojong of Korea.

World junior champion Vijayveer Sidhu lost the shoot-off after a tie with the Korean and settled for the bronze, ahead of compatriot Arjun Singh Cheema.

The Indian trio bagged the gold with a total of 1718, for a 19-point margin victory over Chinese Taipei.

The Indian team has so far won eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The air rifle individual events will be in competition over the next two days.

The results:

10m air pistol: Junior men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 237.8 (579); 2. Kim Wojong (Kor) 236.6 (576); 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 217.5 (567); 4. Arjun Singh Cheema 195.8 (572).

Team: 1. India 1718; 2. Chinese Taipei 1699; 3. Singapore 1687.

Junior women: 1. Esha Singh 240.1 (576); 2. Yun Seonjeong (Kor) 235.0 (565); 3. Yu-Ju Chen (Tpe) 214.8 (551); 5. Harshada Nithave 171.4 (566); 8. Devanshi Dhama 110.7 (555).

Team: 1. Korea 1694; 2. India 1687; 3. Chinese Taipei 1652.