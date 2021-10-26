Asiad: Four Indians qualify for show jumping

BENGALURU

The four Indians have qualified for show jumping equestrian event of next year’s Asian Games after winning the first selection trials here on Tuesday

Pranay Khare, Kaevaan Setalvad, Zahan Setalvad and Yashaan Khambatta are the four and they will be accompanied by five horses — Vanilla Sky, Alasdair, Quintus Z, Lorenzo and El Capitan — in the 2022 Games.

The Setalvad brothers — Kaevaan and Zahan — had represented India in the 2018 Asian Games.

