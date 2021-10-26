Other SportsBENGALURU 26 October 2021 23:03 IST
Asiad: Four Indians qualify for show jumping
The four Indians have qualified for show jumping equestrian event of next year’s Asian Games after winning the first selection trials here on Tuesday
Pranay Khare, Kaevaan Setalvad, Zahan Setalvad and Yashaan Khambatta are the four and they will be accompanied by five horses — Vanilla Sky, Alasdair, Quintus Z, Lorenzo and El Capitan — in the 2022 Games.
The Setalvad brothers — Kaevaan and Zahan — had represented India in the 2018 Asian Games.
