Ashu Malik’s stellar performance hands Dabang Delhi 35-32 win over Haryana Steelers

January 24, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI

Ashu Malik pulled off two raid points in dying seconds to help Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers 35-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League contest here on Wednesday.

Vinay picked up three raid points as the Steelers took 4-2 lead in the fifth minute. However, Ashish and Vikrant effected brilliant tackles and helped Dabang Delhi take 6-5 lead soon after.

Malik pulled off a brilliant raid as the Delhi side continued to forge ahead. Malik caught out Jaideep Dahiya and Yogesh tackled Ashish as Dabang inflicted the first all out of the match.

Siddharth Desai effected a raid and Rahul Sethpal tackled Manjeet, but the Delhi side still held a decent lead at 14-9.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Yogesh picked up tackle points in quick succession as Dabang stayed ahead 15-10 in the 17th minute. The Steelers tackled Manjeet in the last few minutes of the first half, but the two teams went into the break with Delhi leading 18-13.

Desai pulled off a double-point raid in the opening minutes of the second half and narrowed the gap between the two sides. The Steelers rode on the momentum and inflicted an all out to take 23-21 lead.

Desai continued to showcase brilliant form as the Steelers surged ahead 27-24 in the 30th minute. However, the Delhi side fought back and levelled the scores at 28-28.

Desai effected a raid to help the Steelers inch ahead, but Malik pulled off a magnificent raid soon after and locked the scores at 31-31.

Malik then effected two brilliant raids in the dying seconds of the game and helped the Delhi side clinch a thrilling win in the end.

