Ashmita, Ravi win Maldives International Challenge

June 11, 2023

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi clinched the women's and men's singles titles respectively with contrasting victories at the Maldives International Challenge in Male.

Third seed Ashmita came from a game down to eke out a 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 win over compatriot Tasnim Mir in an all-Indian women's final on June 10.

This is the Assam shuttler's third BWF International Challenge victory having previously won the Tata Open India International and Dubai International.

In the men's singles, unseeded Ravi got the better of Malaysia's seventh seed Soong Joo Ven in straight games 21-19, 21-18.

Top-seeded women's doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam finished runners up after going down to Thailand's Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong 22-24,15-21.

