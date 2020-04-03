Ashish Kumar learning from Vijender’s game

Middleweight boxer Ashish Kumar has not yet met Vijender Singh, but the 25-year-old from Himachal Pradesh draws inspiration from the Olympic bronze medallist.

For Ashish, who booked an Olympic quota place at the Asia/Oceania qualifying event in Amman last month, watching Vijender box is a learning process. “I have never met Vijender bhai sahib, but I like his counterattacks and long-range game,” Ashish told The Hindu.

Special weight category

Ashish knows the importance of representing the country in the middleweight category, in which Indian boxers have given fine performances in the last three Olympics. Vijender bagged the bronze medal in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals in 2012, Vikash Krishan, a World championships medallist, reached the last eight in 2016.

“My seniors have done well. Our middleweight boxers have set a high standard and I want to maintain this,” said Ashish, who has been fighting in this weight category since 2012.

Ashish, who claimed silver at the Asian championships and gold at the Thailand Open, gained his quota place after overcoming some tough times. “I sustained a leg injury. Then, I lost my father. I am happy that, despite this, I could bring cheer to my family with success at the Olympic qualifying event.

“My family, which has some boxers and wrestlers, always supported me. My brother Johnny Chaudhary, an international wrestler, has backed me right from the start.

“After my father’s death, he did not let me stay at home as the situation could have distracted me. He motivated me saying my father had always wanted me to compete in the Olympics and win a medal,” said Ashish.

Thanking JSW for its support, Ashish said, “When I badly needed a sponsor, they came forward.”

Having achieved his first target of qualifying for the Olympics, Ashish wants to make the most of the additional time following the postponement of the Tokyo Games. “I now have more time to make myself stronger and better prepared.”

Keeping in touch

In the time of lockdown, Ashish is doing his best to stay in touch with boxing. “We get inputs from our coaches through video conferencing. I stay indoors and do strength exercises and follow the training schedule given by the coaches,” said Ashish.