No one can touch India in the Asian Games, says Kabaddi head coach Ashan Kumar

July 02, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

An unbeaten run, raiders finding form and consistency, crucial wins over arch rivals Iran (twice) and all this in its first international appearance in five years - the Asian Kabaddi Championships had positives aplenty for team India.

Handling India’s victorious campaign off the mat was a distinguished coaching contingent comprising Ashan Kumar, the man who led the Tamil Thalaivas in a fairytale campaign in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL); Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, the title-winning coach with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 9; and Edachery Bhaskaran, who led India to gold in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

“After the loss in the 2018 Asian Games and missing out on the opportunity to raise our flag in Jakarta, winning this tournament meant a lot, and these kids ensured that this dream was fulfilled by winning every game convincingly,” he said. India enjoyed a dominant run and operated on a far superior level compared to the other participating nations. The only opponent who made India break a sweat was long-time nemesis Iran.

“Iran defeated India by 14 points in the last Asian Games. We covered those 14 deficit points and beat them by a margin of 10 points in the final. No doubt Iran will be the team to beat in the Asian Games. We have enough time before the Asian Games, so all of our preparations will be based on the strength of our opposition and their skill set, and I am very confident that no one can touch us in that competition,” he added.

Ashan confirmed the three-member coaching unit will remain the same for the Asiad. He also said that 24 selected players will head to a national camp at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) Bengaluru from July 5.

