Aryan in the lead

Aryan Kaila of Delhi and Sri Lankan Kayla Perera extended their lead in the boys’ and girls’ category respectively at the end of the penultimate round of the US Kids Indian championship golf tournament at the Classic Golf Resort near Manesar on Thursday.

Aryan added another 2-over 74 for a two-round total of 4-over 148 to lead by three shots from Arjun Rana of Gurgaon. Kayla, despite a round of 11-over, was leading by six strokes from Serena Vikram Singh of Noida.

Nisha Patel of Mumbai shot the day’s best of 2-under 70 to lead in the girls’ 13-14 category with a 36-hole total of 1-under 143. Overnight leader Ragini Navet trailed by seven shots.

The results: Boys: 15-18: 148 Aryan Kaila (74, 74); 151 Arjun Rana (74, 77). 13-14: 146 Shlok Jain (72, 74), 152 Vasu Sehgal (75, 77). 12: 156 Shazrai Shazrul (78, 78); 160 Kuldeep Dhesi (81, 79).

Girls: 15-18: 157 Kayla Perera (74, 83); 163 Serena Vikram Singh (85, 78). 13-14: 143 Nisha Patel (73, 70); 150 Ragini Navet (72, 78). 12: 159 Serena Khanna (81, 78); 209 Sanskriti Mallela (103, 106).