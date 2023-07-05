Aryan and Lineysha adjudged best swimmers as Karnataka takes the overall honours

July 05, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat and A.K. Lineysha of Karnataka were adjudged ‘best male’ and ‘best female’ swimmers respectively in the senior National aquatics championship at Gachibowli Aquatics Complex here on Wednesday.

Aryan set a new record in the 400m medley clocking 4:25.62 to beat the previous mark of 4:30.13 set by Rehan Poncha in 2009. Earlier, he had set new marks in the 1500m, 800m and 400m freestyle events.

Karnataka’s 13-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu also set a National record in the 200m freestyle with a timing of 2:04.24.

Lineysha created another National mark with a timing of 1:12.67 in the 100m breaststroke while teammate Nina Venkatesh broke the 100m butterfly record by clocking 1:02.51 to eclipse’s Astha Choudhury’s mark set in 2022.

Maharashtra’s Palak Joshi also joined the record-breaking spree when she clinched gold with a timing of 2:18.90 in the 200m backstroke, bettering the 2:19.30 set by Maana Patel in 2015.

Karnataka, which won the men’s and women’s team championships, also clinched the overall championship.

The results: Men: 400m medley: 1. Aryan Nehra (Guj) 4:25.62, 2. Shoan Ganguly (Kar) 4:33.90, 3. Yug Chelani (Raj) 4:38.80.

100m breaststroke: 1. S.P. Likith (SSCB) 1:02.30, 2. Danush Suresh (TN) 1:02.94, 3. M. Adarsh (Ker) 1:04.70.

200m freestyle: 1. Tanish George Mathew (Kar) 1:52.10, 2. Aneesh S. Gowda (Kar) 1:52.18, 3. Kushagra Rawat (Dli) 1:52.87.

200m backstroke: 1. Advait Page (MP) 2:04.64, 2. Utkarsh S. Patil (Kar) 2:06.01, 3. Devansh Parmar (Guj) 2:07.04.

100m butterfly: 1. Sajan Prakash (AIPSCB) 54.04, 2. Mihir Ambre (Maha) 54.53, 3. B. Benedicton Rohit (TN) 54.80.

Women: 100m breaststroke: 1. A.K. Lineysha (Kar) 1:12.67, 2. Manavi Varma (Kar) 1:13.57, 3. Harshitha Jayaram (RSPB) 1:14.66.

400m medley: 1. S. Lakshya (Kar) 5:10.93, 2. Richa Mishra (AIPSCB) 5:15.79, 3. Shrungi Rajesh Bandekar (Goa) 5:17.92.

200m freestyle: 1. Dhinidhi Desinghu (Kar) 2:04.24, 2. Hashika Ramachandra (Kar) 2:07.64, 3. Anannya Naik (Maha) 2:09.24.

200m backstroke: 1. Palak Joshi (Maha) 2:18.90, 2. Soubrity Mondal (WB) 2:23.05, 3. Pratishtha Dangi (Maha) 2:23.89.

100m butterfly: 1. Nina Venkatesh (Kar) 1:02.51, 2. Anannya Naik (Maha) 1:03.27, 3. Apeksha Fernandes (Mah) 1:03.62.