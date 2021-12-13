Other Sports

Arvind bags gold in Asian rowing championships

Arvind Singh bagged a gold in the lightweight men’s single sculls event in the Asian rowing championships on Sunday. Arvind clocked 7:55.942s to take the gold.

In lightweight double sculls, Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh won the silver in 7:12.568s.

In the quadruple sculls, Bittu Singh, Jakar Khan, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh finished second in a photo-finish clocking 6:33:661s, losing the gold by 0.523s.

Jasveer Singh, Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh and Charanjeet Singh clinched the other silver with a timing of 6:51.661s in coxless fours.


