Arundhati in semifinals

KIELCE (POLAND)

19 April 2021 22:03 IST

Arundhati Choudhary recorded a convincing 5-0 victory over Anna Sezko of Ukraine to make it to the women’s 69kg semifinals of the World youth boxing championships here on Monday.

Vinka (60kg) and Gitika (48kg) were among the other Indians to reach the last-four.

The results:

Women: Quarterfinals, 48kg: Gitika bt Elisabeth Ostan (Rom) RSC.

60kg: Vinka bt Camilo Camela (Col) 5-0.

69kg: Arundhati Choudhary bt Anna Sezko (Ukr) 5-0.