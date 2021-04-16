Arundhati in last eight

Three-time Khelo India champion Arundhati Choudhary defeated Columbia’s Deyaneira Casas to make the women’s 69kg quarterfinals in the World youth boxing championships here. Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) also advanced, beating Estonia’s Diana Gorisnaja

Arundhati, who recently won a gold in the Adriatic Pearl tournament, scored a comfortable 5-0 win to be the third Indian to enter the last-eight stage.

Gitika, who replaced a more experienced Rajni Singh in the Indian side, proved her worth by posting a 5-0 victory over European youth champion Diana Ermakova of Russia in a 48kg first-round clash.

Arshi Khanam (54kg) went down 4-1 against Asian junior champion Nigina Uktamova of Uzbekistan in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the men’s section, Sumit got the better of Rafael Perdomo of Venezuela as the referee stopped the contest in the 69kg pre-quarterfinals.

Akash Gorkha tamed Germany’s Enrico Kliesch 5-0 in a 60kg opening-round bout.

Vikas Singh (52kg)lost his pre-quarterfinal to Mongolia’s Sukhbat Enkhzorigt 4-1.

The results: Men, pre-quarterfinals: 52kg: Vikas Singh lost to Sukhbat Enkhzorigt (Mgl) 4-1; 69kg: Sumit bt Rafael Perdomo (Ven) RSC.

First round, 60kg: Akash Gorkha bt Enrico Kliesch (Ger) 5-0.

Women, pre-quarterfinals: 54kg: Arshi Khanam lost to Nigina Uktamova (Uzb) 4-1; 69kg: Arundhati Choudhary bt Deyaneira Casas (Col) 5-0; 51kg: Babyrojisana Chanu bt Diana Gorisnaja (Est).

First round, 48kg: Gitika bt Diana Ermakova (Rus) 5-0.