Artemiev trumps Harikrishna

NEW DELHI

20 June 2020 22:53 IST

Harikrishna paid the price for overestimating the value of his pawn-move on the 21st turn

Young Russian speed-chess specialist Vladislav Artemiev converted a slight middle-game advantage into a 40-move victory over debutant P. Harikrishna in the opening round of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Saturday.

Before Hikaru Nakamura fought from a pawn-deficit against Magnus Carlsen to draw in 73 moves in the most-watched game of the evening, Harikrishna paid the price for overestimating the value of his pawn-move on the 21st turn. Thereafter, for the second part of the game, Artemiev did not lose sight of victory.

In the other Group ‘B’ clash, involving two Russians, Daniil Dubov drew with Alexander Grischuk.

Harikrishna, who plays with white pieces against Carlsen in the second round, looked comfortable out of the opening phase which was followed by the queens being off the board on the 17th move. In the positional warfare that followed, Artemiev became increasingly better. Harikrishna, known for his refined defensive skills, could not get his act right.

The results (first round): Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) bt P. Harikrishna; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Daniil Dubov (Rus) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus).