Artemiev trumps Harikrishna

Young Russian speed-chess specialist Vladislav Artemiev converted a slight middle-game advantage into a 40-move victory over debutant P. Harikrishna in the opening round of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Saturday.
Before Hikaru Nakamura fought from a pawn-deficit against Magnus Carlsen to draw in 73 moves in the most-watched game of the evening, Harikrishna paid the price for overestimating the value of his pawn-move on the 21st turn. Thereafter, for the second part of the game, Artemiev did not lose sight of victory.
In the other Group ‘B’ clash, involving two Russians, Daniil Dubov drew with Alexander Grischuk.
Harikrishna, who plays with white pieces against Carlsen in the second round, looked comfortable out of the opening phase which was followed by the queens being off the board on the 17th move. In the positional warfare that followed, Artemiev became increasingly better. Harikrishna, known for his refined defensive skills, could not get his act right.
The results (first round): Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) bt P. Harikrishna; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Daniil Dubov (Rus) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath