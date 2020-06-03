Arpinder, Manjit, Dutee and Chitra for Arjuna

KOCHI

AFI nominates Neeraj for Khel Ratna for third successive year

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has nominated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for the Khel Ratna Award. This is the third straight year that the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion and the 2016 under-20 Worlds gold medallist has been nominated.

Meanwhile, triple-jumper Arpinder Singh and middle-distance runner Manjit Singh — both gold medallists at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games — along with World University Games 100m champion Dutee Chand and two-time Asian championship 1500m gold medallist P.U. Chitra have been recommended for the Arjuna by the committee headed by Anju Bobby George.

Hopeful for Neeraj

“We are sure Neeraj will get the nod this time after he missed out when weightlifter Mirabai Chanu edged him out in 2018 and wrestler Bajrang Punia was chosen ahead of him last year,” Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president said. Deputy chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair has been nominated for the Dronacharya award.

For Dhyan Chand award

Kuldip Singh Bhullar, the 1982 Asiad discus throw silver medallist, and Olympian Jincy Philip, a member of the gold-winning 4x400m relay team at the 2002 Busan Asian Games, have been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award.