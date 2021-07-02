Other Sports

Aronian stuns Carlsen

Levon Aronian stunned Magnus Carlsen 2-0 in blitz tie-breaker to face Vladislav Artemiev in the final of the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess tournament.

Following the loss of the first set on Thursday, Aronian scripted a memorable comeback by winning the second set 3-1.

Meanwhile, Artemiev won twice with white pieces against Ding Liren after the first game ended as a draw for a 2.5-1.5 to force the tiebreaker, which Artemiev won 1.5-0.5

The results: Semifinals: Second set: Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 3-1 (Aronian won the blitz tiebreaker 2-0; Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) bt Ding Liren (Chn) 2.5-1.5 (Artemiev won the blitz tiebreak 1.5-0.5).


