Levon Aronian claimed the must-win fourth game to draw level at 2-2 with Magnus Carlsen in the first match of their semifinal clash in the New in Chess Classic rapid online tournament on Thursday.

The results:

Semifinals: Match One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm) 2-2; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 3-1.