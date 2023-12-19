ADVERTISEMENT

Aronian disappointed at FIDE scrapping presidential term limit

December 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan

Not the right move: Aronian feels that serving more than two terms will only lead to trouble. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The World Chess Federation’s (FIDE’s) approval of a motion to scrap the presidential term limit in its annual general assembly recently has disappointed the Armenia-born chess great, Grandmaster Levon Aronian.

Previously, the president had to step down after two four-year terms in power.

Expressing his disapproval and disappointment at the decision, Aronian said at the Chennai Grand Masters chess championship on Monday: “I think generally it doesn’t matter what kind of governance, serving more than two terms always leads to trouble.

“Leadership is something that is very infectious and it is something you want to do forever.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“No matter how good of a leader you are, you are going to eventually start developing those birth traits that belong to all the leaders that stay there for too long.

“So, it’s my personal opinion. I think when you make such decisions, a lot of the good things that you do get undone. Because now you you are perceived as an usurper of the position. I don’t like that decision. And I’m disappointed with FIDE.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US