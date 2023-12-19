GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aronian disappointed at FIDE scrapping presidential term limit

December 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Not the right move: Aronian feels that serving more than two terms will only lead to trouble.

Not the right move: Aronian feels that serving more than two terms will only lead to trouble. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The World Chess Federation’s (FIDE’s) approval of a motion to scrap the presidential term limit in its annual general assembly recently has disappointed the Armenia-born chess great, Grandmaster Levon Aronian.

Previously, the president had to step down after two four-year terms in power.

Expressing his disapproval and disappointment at the decision, Aronian said at the Chennai Grand Masters chess championship on Monday: “I think generally it doesn’t matter what kind of governance, serving more than two terms always leads to trouble.

“Leadership is something that is very infectious and it is something you want to do forever.

“No matter how good of a leader you are, you are going to eventually start developing those birth traits that belong to all the leaders that stay there for too long.

“So, it’s my personal opinion. I think when you make such decisions, a lot of the good things that you do get undone. Because now you you are perceived as an usurper of the position. I don’t like that decision. And I’m disappointed with FIDE.”

