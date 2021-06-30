Other Sports

Arjun takes lead but Aronian catches up

Arjun Erigaisi continued to impress the chess world by beating Levon Aronian once before the Armenian hit back to make it 2-2 in the first set of the quarterfinals in the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online rapid chess tournament on Tuesday.

In the most-followed match of the day, Magnus Carlsen scored twice over Wesley So before taking the first set 2.5-1.5.

Carlsen’s victory came after Russia’s Vladislav Artmiev destroyed Anish Giri 3-0 with surprising ease.

Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda appeared to be breaking the sequence of three draws, but under time-pressure,chose to repeat the moves for a fourth draw against Chinese No. 1 Ding Liren.

Superb finish

Having escaped with a draw in the first game, 17-year-old Arjun came up with a brilliant finish in the second. He was ready to capture Aronian’s queen when the game ended.

A little earlier, Arjun missed a fine tactical sequence where he could have sealed the game by catching Aronian’s queen with a knight ‘fork’. Eventually, this missed opportunity did not hurt Arjun.

Aronian hit back in the third game to draw level and the fourth game proved an equal draw.

The results: Quarterfinals: Set One: Arjun Erigaisi drew with Levon Aronian (Arm) 2-2; Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Wesley So (USA) 2.5-1.5; Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) drew with Ding Liren (Chn) 2-2; Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) bt Anish Giri (Ned) 3-0.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 4:06:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/arjun-takes-lead-but-aronian-catches-up/article35044104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY