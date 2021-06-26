Arjun stuns Dubov; Firouzja shocks Carlsen

Arjun Erigaisi’s stunning second-round victory over day’s joint leader Russia’s Daniil Dubov was the high point of Indian performances on the first day of the Goldmoney Asian online rapid chess tournament on Saturday.

The lowest-ranked in the 16-player field, Arjun went to sign off with a draw against another joint-leader Ding Liren on a day when Alireza Firouzja shocked Magnus Carlsen.

The results (involving Indians):

Fifth round: Vidit Gujrathi bt B. Adhiban; D. Gukesh lost to Levon Aronian (Arm); Arjun Erigaisi drew with Ding Liren (Chn). Fourth round: Adhiban drew with Arjun; Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) drew with Vidit; Ding drew with Gukesh. Third round: Gukesh drew with Adhiban; Vidit lost to Daniil Dubov (Rus); Arjun lost to Artemiev. Second round: Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) drew with Vidit; Adhiban lost to Ding; Dubov lost to Arjun; Artemiev bt Gukesh. First round: Vidit drew Anish Giri (Ned); Adhiban lost to Aronian; Gukesh lost to Dubov; Arjun drew with Duda.

Leading positions (including Indians, after five rounds): 1-5. Ding Liren, Levon Aronian, Magnus Carlsen, Vladislav Artemiev, Daniil Dubov (3.5 points).

9-10. Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi (2.5 each); 14-15. D. Gukesh, B. Adhiban (1 each).