Arjun Babuta wins air rifle gold

Paarth Makhija finishes just outside medal bracket

Arjun Babuta with Lucas Kozeniesky, left, and Sergey Richter at the shooting World Cup in Changwon on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Arjun Babuta came up with some high quality shooting to clinch the gold beating Lucas Kozeniesky of the US 17-9 in men’s air rifle at the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Monday.

The 23-year-old Arjun was second in qualification with 630.5 and topped the second stage with 261.1 to make the gold contest.

Paarth Makhija also made the final, but finished fourth, behind qualification topper Sergey Richter (631.6) of Israel.

In women’s air rifle, Mehuli Ghosh shot 628.7 and missed the second stage of competition by 0.1 point.

In men’s air pistol, Naveen (587), Sagar Dangi (582) and Shiva Narwal (580) have qualified for Tuesday’s finals.

In women’s air pistol, Yuvika Tomar made the cut for the second stage with 576, while Palak Ghulia and Rhythm Sangwan (573) missed it by one point.

Competing in the MQS section, now termed RPO, Manu Bhaker (573) and Esha Singh (570) were not at their best.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman was tied for second place with two others on 74 after three rounds, one point behind leader Aaron Heading of Britain. Vivaan Kapoor also shot well to compile 73.

Two more rounds will be shot on Tuesday before the shooters progress to the next stage towards the medals.

In women’s trap, Neeru (65) and Preeti Rajak (63) were in the 17th and 18th spots after three rounds in a field of 25 shooters.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Arjun Babuta 17 (261.1) 630.5; 2. Lucas Kozeniesky (US) 9 (260.4) 628.2; 3. Sergey Richter (Isr) 259.9 (631.6; 4. Paarth Makhija 258.1 (628.40; 30. Shahu Tushar Mane 624.4.

Women: 1. Lucie Brazdova (Cze) 16 (261.3) 629.9; 2. Roxana Sidi (Rou) 8 (260.1) 630.2; 3. Eszter Meszaros (Hun) 260.1 (628.8); 11. Mehuli Ghosh 628.7; 17. Ramita Jindal 627.4; 24. Elavenil Valarivan 626.3.