Arjun and Gukesh create a flutter

Shock Vidit and women’s World No. 1 Yifan

Youngsters Arjun Erigaisi and D. Gukesh punched above their weight, stunning Vidit Gujrathi and women’s World No. 1 Hou Yifan on the second day of the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online rapid chess tournament on Sunday.

Even as Levon Aronian and Ding Liren stayed ahead with seven points from 10 rounds, Arjun (5.5) was seventh while Gukesh, who also held Wesley So, was tied for the 13th spot with Vidit at four points.

B. Adhiban snapped a five-game losing spree with a win over UAE’s Saleh Salem in the day’s final round. He was placed last in the 16-player field with two points.

The results (involving Indians):

10th round: Vidit Gujrathi drew with Alireza Firouzja (FIDE); Arjun Ergiaisi bt Hou Yifan (Chn); B. Adhiban bt Saleh Salem (UAE); D. Gukesh drew with Wesley So (USA).

Ninth: Vidit drew with Levon Aronian (Arm); Firouzja drew with Arjun; Hou Yifan lost to Gukesh; Peter Svidler (Rus) bt Adhiban; Eighth: Arjun bt Vidit; Adhiban lost to So; Gukesh lost to Firouzja.

Seventh: Vidit lost to Gukesh; Hou Yifan bt Adhiban; Arjun lost to Aronian; Sixth: Ding Liren (Chn) drew with Vidit; Adhiban lost to Firouzja; Gukesh drew with Arjun.

Leading standings (including Indians, after 10 rounds): 1-2. Aronian, Liren (7 points each); 3-4. Wesley So, Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) (6.5 each); 5-6. Magnus Carlsen (Nor) and Anish Giri (Ned) (6 each); 7. Arjun Erigaisi (5.5); 13-14. D. Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi (4 each); 16. B. Adhiban (2).