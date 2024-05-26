ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Kumari loses her semifinal and bronze medal matches

Published - May 26, 2024 05:26 pm IST

Yecheon (South Korea)

Sports Bureau

Deepika Kumari lost her semifinal and bronze matches to finish outside the medals bracket in recurve women’s individual competition of the Archery World Cup Stage-2 on Sunday.

Deepika, who was beaten 6-0 by reigning World champion Lim Sihyeon in the final and finished with silver in Stage-1 in Shanghai, again lost 6-2 to the top-ranked Korean in the semifinals.

Later, the experienced Indian fell to Worlds silver medallist and Olympic team bronze medallist Alejandra Valencia of Mexico 6-4 in the bronze medal contest.

India finished the Stage-2 without a recurve medal.

