Deepika Kumari lost her semifinal and bronze matches to finish outside the medals bracket in recurve women’s individual competition of the Archery World Cup Stage-2 on Sunday.

Deepika, who was beaten 6-0 by reigning World champion Lim Sihyeon in the final and finished with silver in Stage-1 in Shanghai, again lost 6-2 to the top-ranked Korean in the semifinals.

Later, the experienced Indian fell to Worlds silver medallist and Olympic team bronze medallist Alejandra Valencia of Mexico 6-4 in the bronze medal contest.

India finished the Stage-2 without a recurve medal.

