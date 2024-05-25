ADVERTISEMENT

Jyothi Surekha helps Indian compound teams win a gold and a silver

Published - May 25, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Yecheon (South Korea)

Sports Bureau

The seasoned V. Jyothi Surekha helped the Indian compound teams win a gold and a silver in the Archery World Cup Stage-2 here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World champion trio of Jyothi, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur shot good scores consistently to comprehensively beat Turkey, consisting of Hazal Burun, Ayse Suzer and Begum Yuva, 232-226 in the final and get India its second successive women’s team title.

The Indian side showed its supremacy by winning three out of four ends, barring the third where the two teams shared points with a 58-58 tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jyothi and Priyansh gave the USA, comprising Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan, a strong challenge before losing 155-153 in the mixed team final and finishing with silver.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Indians, who led 39-37 after the first end, saw the Americans take a slender one point lead in the third end and extend it in the fourth.

Jyothi and Abhishek Verma had won the mixed team gold in Stage-1 in Shanghai.

Prathamesh Fuge lost his semifinal 148-143 to American James Lutz and the eventual bronze medal contest to Dutchman Mike Schloesser 148-148 (shoot-off: 10-9) to finish without a medal in the compound men’s individual event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US