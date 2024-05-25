GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jyothi Surekha helps Indian compound teams win a gold and a silver

Yecheon (South Korea)

Published - May 25, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Sports Bureau

The seasoned V. Jyothi Surekha helped the Indian compound teams win a gold and a silver in the Archery World Cup Stage-2 here on Saturday.

The World champion trio of Jyothi, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur shot good scores consistently to comprehensively beat Turkey, consisting of Hazal Burun, Ayse Suzer and Begum Yuva, 232-226 in the final and get India its second successive women’s team title.

The Indian side showed its supremacy by winning three out of four ends, barring the third where the two teams shared points with a 58-58 tie.

Jyothi and Priyansh gave the USA, comprising Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan, a strong challenge before losing 155-153 in the mixed team final and finishing with silver.

The Indians, who led 39-37 after the first end, saw the Americans take a slender one point lead in the third end and extend it in the fourth.

Jyothi and Abhishek Verma had won the mixed team gold in Stage-1 in Shanghai.

Prathamesh Fuge lost his semifinal 148-143 to American James Lutz and the eventual bronze medal contest to Dutchman Mike Schloesser 148-148 (shoot-off: 10-9) to finish without a medal in the compound men’s individual event.

