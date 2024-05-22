Seasoned archers Tarundeep Rai (sixth, 681) and Deepika Kumari (fourth, 677) emerged as the top-ranked male and female Indians respectively after the recurve qualification round in the Archery World Cup Stage-2 on May 22.

Tarundeep was followed by B. Dhiraj (11th, 678), Mrinal Chauhan (21st, 673), Pravin Jadhav (25th, 671).

The Indian men’s team (2032) was placed second behind Korea (2051).

Bhajan Kaur (34th, 653), Ankita Bhakat (49th, 646) and Komalika Bari (92nd, 625) were ranked much lower than Deepika. The Indian women’s team took the sixth position with 1976 points, while the mixed team was second with 1358 because of Tarundeep and Deepika’s higher ranks.

In compound, the second-ranked Indian women’s team, comprising V. Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami, received a bye and got the better of Italy 236-234 and USA 233-229 to set up a title clash with Turkey.

The Indian men, including Priyansh, Prathamesh Fuge and Abhishek Verma, beat Vietnam 235-212 and Denmark 236-236 (shoot-off: 30*-30, shot closer to centre). India was beaten by the USA 235-235 (29-27) in the semifinals and by Australia 233-233 (30*-30) in the bronze contest to finish outside the medal brackets.

