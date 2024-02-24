GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian compound archers bag two gold medals

February 24, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - BAGHDAD

Sports Bureau

Indian compound archers bagged two of the three team gold medals in the Asia Cup Stage-1 here on Saturday.

While India claimed the men and mixed team gold medals, it suffered a shock defeat to Iran in the women’s team final.

The results:

Compound: Team, finals: Men: India (Priyansh, Kushal Dalal, Prathamesh Jawkar) bt Iran (Arash Ghaseimpour, Amin Pakzad, Behnia Radrezvan) 232-229; Women: Iran (Bita Asheghzaldeh, Fatemeh Hemmati, Haleh Izadkhah) bt India (Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami) 229-223; Mixed: India (Aditi Swami, Prathamesh Jawkar) bt Iran (Fatemeh Hemmati, Amin Pakzad) 159-157; Individual: Bronze medal match: Women: Aditi Swami bt Priya Gurjar 148-145.

