Archery World Cup Stage-4: Indian teams claim men and women’s compound team golds

August 20, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST

Sports Bureau

Indian compound archers clinched three medals, including men and women team gold, in the Archery World Cup Stage-4 in Paris on Saturday.

The country’s men’s side, including Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma, defeated USA, comprising Kris Schaff, James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan, 236-232 (59-60, 59-58, 58-58, 60-56) in the title clash.

The world champion women’s team, comprising V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur, underlined its class as it again beat Worlds silver medallist Mexico, consisting of Andrea Becerra, Ana Sofia Hernandez and Dafne Quintero, 234-233 (59-59, 59-58, 57-59, 59-57) in the final to claim the top honour.

Top-ranked Jyothi Surekha, the Stage-1 individual gold medallist, also added a bronze medal to her kitty. The seasoned archer lost to World No.1 Ella Gibson 148-150 in the semifinals but edged out multiple World Cup gold medallist Sara Lopez 146-146 (10*-10, shot closer to the centre), via shoot-off.

Apart from the two gold and a bronze in compound, India collected two recurve team bronze medals in the event.

The results:

Compound: Individual: Women: Semifinals: V. Jyothi Surekha lost to Ella Gibson (Gbr) 148-150; Bronze medal match: Jyothi Surekha bt Sara Lopez (Col) 146-146 (shoot-off: 10*-10); Team: Gold medal matches: Men: India bt USA 236-232; Women: India bt Mexico 234-233.

