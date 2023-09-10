HamberMenu
Archery World Cup Final: Silver for India’s Prathamesh Jawkar

Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton claims the title by virtue of shooting closer to the centre in the tied shoot-off; Colombia’s Sara Lopez won the women’s crown

September 10, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Prathamesh Jawkar in action.

Prathamesh Jawkar in action. | Photo Credit: File photo: Getty Images

Prathamesh Jawkar narrowly lost to another 20-year-old, Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton, in the compound men’s individual title clash to take the silver medal in the Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Jawkar was beaten 148-148 via a tense shoot-off, where both archers hit the ‘X’, but the Danish rode on his luck to shoot closer to the centre.

Jawkar, the gold medallist of the World Cup Stage-2 in Shanghai, showed consistency to get past local favourite Miguel Becerra 149-141 in the quarterfinals and got a perfect score to topple World No.1 Dutchman Mike Schloesser 150-149, for the second time this season, in the semifinals.

Against Fullerton, who ousted Abhishek Verma 150-147 in the last-four, Maharashtra lad Jawkar trailed by one point in the first end but fought back to level the scores 119-119 in the fourth. As the two ended with a deadlock, the match went into the tie-breaker.

The experienced Verma raised the bar in the bronze medal match but was beaten 150-149 by a flawless Schloesser.

Sara Lopez claims women’s crown

In the women’s section, World champion Aditi Swami and the seasoned V. Jyothi Surekha exited in the quarterfinals. Colombia’s Sara Lopez won the women’s crown.

The results: Compound: Individual:

Men:Quarterfinals: Abhishek Verma bt Sawyer Sullivan (USA) 146-146 (shoot-off 10-9), Prathamesh Jawkar bt Miguel Becerra (Mex) 149-141; Semifinals: Mathias Fullerton (Den) bt Verma 150-147; Jawkar bt Mike Schloesser (Ned) 150-149; Bronze medal match: Schloesser bt Verma 150-149; Gold medal match: Fullerton bt Jawkar 148-148 (10*-10).

Women: Quarterfinals: Sara Lopez (Col) bt V. Jyothi Surekha 149-144, Tanja Gellenthien (Den) bt Aditi Swami 145-145 (10-9).

