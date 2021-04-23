Archery World Cup | Deepika and Atanu in semifinals

Ace archer Deepika Kumari and her husband Atanu Das gave impressive performances to reach the semifinals of the women and men's recurve individual competitions respectively at the World Cup Stage 1 here.
Competing after a long gap due to the pandemic, the Olympian couple found their rhythm in the elimination phase to enter the medal rounds.
Deepika, who was third in the ranking round, got a first round bye. She defeated Kelsey Lard of the USA 6-0, Aida Roman of Mexico 6-5 and Michelle Kroppen of Germany 6-0 to set up a semifinal date with another Mexican Alejandra Valencia.
Atanu, who was ranked second and got a first round bye, got past Oscar Ticas 6-4, compatriot Pravin Jadhav 6-4 and Eric Peters of Canada 6-4 to make the last-four. He will meet Angel Alvarado of Mexico in the semis on Sunday.
Among men, Tarundeep Rai and B. Dhiraj lost in the second round, while Jadhav lost in the pre-quarterfinals.
Ankita lost to Alejandra 6-2 in the semifinals. Other Indian women in fray, Komalika Bari and Madhu Vedwan, lost in the second round.
The Indian mixed recurve team beat Spain 6-0 in the quarterfinals before going down to Mexico 5-4 in the semifinals. The Indian side, comprising Atanu and Ankita, will meet the USA in the bronze medal match.