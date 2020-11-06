Archery selection trials from November 24

AAI releases a list of 40 men and 18 women who are eligible

Selection trials will be conducted at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, from November 24 to 26 to pick four men and four women recurve archers for the ongoing National camp.

Archers who scored at least 650 points in recurve men and at least 630 in recurve women events in any of the three specified selection trials — one at Sonepat (August 2019) and two at ASI Pune (January 2020) — are eligible to participate in the trials, according to an Archery Association of India (AAI) release on Thursday.

The AAI has released a list of 40 men and 18 women archers who are eligible to take part in the trials to be conducted by the Sports Authority of India.

Exemption

The Core Group of eight men and eight women archers, who were selected before the postponement of the Olympics, would be exempted.

The selected archers will join the Core Group at the Olympic preparatory camp in Pune.

“Since there was no activity for about a year, the trials would look for young talented archers.

“At least they will be part of the bench strength for now. They are future prospects for 2024 Olympics,” said AAI secretary Pramod Chandurkar.

The Standard Operating Procedure requires all participants to undergo COVID tests and carry a negative RT-PCR report not more than 48 hours before arriving at Jamshedpur.

The entries need to reach AAI by November 15.

Archer Himani Malik tested positive for COVID-19 at the National camp.

Twenty-three campers were tested after a support staff returned a positive result on Oct. 30.