Archery | Push to prepare for Paris Games reason for success: Sanjeeva

Sports science support crucial for continued good show

The initiative to prepare youngsters for the 2024 Paris Olympics is the primary reason behind the Indian archers’ unprecedented success in the World Youth archery championships in Poland, says high performance director Sanjeeva Singh.

The Indian archers claimed 15 medals, including eight gold, to record the country’s best-ever showing.

Sanjeeva said comprehensive sports science support for the archers was crucial. “They trained with heart rate monitoring devices and practised breathing techniques to shoot with more control. We focused on finishing,” said Sanjeeva, an Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee, from Poland.

He said the young archers, who shot at 60 to 70% of their ability, needed to raise their level over the next three years.

“The change in selection process, giving priority to archers doing well in one-on-one matches, was important. Talented young archers should get more opportunities. We are sending several juniors to the upcoming World Championships next month.”

Purnima Mahato, a senior coach accompanying the archers, said it was a good exposure. “We have got good archers in cadet and junior levels. They shot with confidence and learnt how to handle pressure,” said Purnima.

Komalika’s feat

Komalika Bari, who had claimed the World cadet title in 2019, took the World recurve junior women’s individual crown this time to become the second Indian after Deepika Kumari to win both the gold medals.

Komalika, who bagged the junior mixed team title with Parth Salunkhe, looked at bigger goals. “I was well prepared, mentally and game-wise. The international exposure at the senior level and the scientific support during training made a difference,” said Komalika.

The youngster, who was part of two World Cup gold medal-winning teams this year, said the failure to make it to the Olympics hurt. “The pain remains, but I have to learn from the mistakes and improve,” said Komalika.

Salunkhe, who also contributed to the junior men’s team’s gold medal victory, was delighted to prove his worth. “The preparation helped. Good to win gold medals at this level,” said Salunkhe.