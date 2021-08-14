Other Sports

Archery | Indian cadet teams sweep

Hitting the bull’s eye: The Compound cadet women’s team gold medallists, from left, Parneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar and Ridhu Senthilkumar.  

Indian compound cadet archers made a clean sweep of team titles in the World youth archery championships here on Saturday.

Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined to take the women’s team gold with a comprehensive 228-216 win over Turkey. Priya and Kushal Dalal helped India beat USA 155-152 and pocket the mixed team crown.

The Indian men’s team, comprising Kushal, Sahil Chaudhary and Mihir Nitin Apar, defeated USA 233-231 for another title.

Priya and Parneet claimed a silver and a bronze medalin the women’s individual event.

The results: Compound: Gold medal matches: Cadet women’s team: India bt Turkey 228-216; Cadet men’s team: India bt USA 233-231.

Cadet mixed team: India bt USA 155-152; Cadet women’s individual: Priya Gurjar lost to Selene Rodriguez (Mex) 136-139.

Bronze medal: Cadet women’s individual: Parneet Kaur bt Hallie Boulton (Gbr) 140-135.


