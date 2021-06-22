Other Sports

Archery | Deepika and Ankita get good ranks

Making progress: Deepika entered the third round of the elimination phase after a bye in the first two.  

Indian recurve women archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat earned second and fifth ranks respectively in the qualification round of the World Cup Stage-3 here on Tuesday.

Their good ranking helped Deepika, who gathered 674 points to be behind Mexican Alejandra Valencia (680) and Ankita (664), get a bye in the first two rounds and make the third round of the elimination phase.

Komalika Bari (648, 19th) and Madhu Vedwan (632, 46th) have been drawn against Elin Kattstrom of Sweden and Catalina Gnoriega of the USA respectively in the first round.

The Indian women’s team collected 1986 points to come second behind Mexico (2000). India, which got a first round bye, will start the elimination phase from the second round.

Atanu Das, who gathered 664 points to take the 23rd spot, was the best among the Indian men in the qualification round.

Pravin Jadhav (662, 27th), B. Dhiraj (655, 50th) and Tarundeep Rai (650, 60th) were the other Indians in fray.

Men’s team eighth

The men’s team (1981) was placed eighth, while the mixed team (1338) was fifth.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 10:52:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/archery-deepika-and-ankita-get-good-ranks/article34918195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY