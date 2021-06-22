Archery | Deepika and Ankita get good ranks

Atanu best among the Indian men

Indian recurve women archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat earned second and fifth ranks respectively in the qualification round of the World Cup Stage-3 here on Tuesday.

Their good ranking helped Deepika, who gathered 674 points to be behind Mexican Alejandra Valencia (680) and Ankita (664), get a bye in the first two rounds and make the third round of the elimination phase.

Komalika Bari (648, 19th) and Madhu Vedwan (632, 46th) have been drawn against Elin Kattstrom of Sweden and Catalina Gnoriega of the USA respectively in the first round.

The Indian women’s team collected 1986 points to come second behind Mexico (2000). India, which got a first round bye, will start the elimination phase from the second round.

Atanu Das, who gathered 664 points to take the 23rd spot, was the best among the Indian men in the qualification round.

Pravin Jadhav (662, 27th), B. Dhiraj (655, 50th) and Tarundeep Rai (650, 60th) were the other Indians in fray.

Men’s team eighth

The men’s team (1981) was placed eighth, while the mixed team (1338) was fifth.