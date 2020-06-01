Other Sports

Archery coach Nanoma dies in road accident

Jayantilal Nanoma.

As a coach, he produced several National and international level archers from Rajasthan.

International archer-turned-coach Jayantilal Nanoma died in a road accident in Rajasthan on Sunday. He was 34 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Nanoma, an Asia Cup and Asian Grand Prix medallist in compound individual and team events in 2010, met with an accident while travelling from Banswara to Dungarpur in a car.

Nanoma was employed as a District Sports Officer in Dungarpur.

As a coach, he produced several National and international level archers from Rajasthan. He worked as a coach with Indian teams in different overseas competitions. He received the prestigious Maharana Pratap State Sports Award.

Archery Association of India (AAI) condoled his death.

