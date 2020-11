KOLKATA

03 November 2020 23:36 IST

A support staff had tested positive

The National archery camp at the Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, has resumed after a two-day break following a support staff testing positive for COVID-19. According to a SAI statement on Tuesday, the person concerned — a physio — was on 14-day quarantine after joining the camp on October 7.

