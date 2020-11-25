Archery body gets back recognition

KOLKATA

25 November 2020 21:53 IST

The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Wednesday got back Government recognition after almost eight years.

The Union Sports Ministry informed its decision to the AAI, which was suspended in December 2012 due to “failure to conduct its elections in accordance with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.”

The AAI elections conducted on January 18 this year — in which Arjun Munda (president), Pramod Chandurkar (secretary) and R.S. Tomar (treasurer) were elected — got the Sports Ministry’s approval after World Archery and the Indian Olympic Association had given their assent.

The Ministry said elections of P.B. War Nongbri (vice-president), K.B. Gurung and Kumjum Riba (both joint secretaries) “have not been in accordance to the provisions of Sports Code” and advised AAI to “ask these officials to demit office.”

It also advised AAI to incorporate “such provisions of the Sports Code which do not have any referral in its constitution.”