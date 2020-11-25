Other Sports

Archery body gets back recognition

The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Wednesday got back Government recognition after almost eight years.

The Union Sports Ministry informed its decision to the AAI, which was suspended in December 2012 due to “failure to conduct its elections in accordance with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.”

The AAI elections conducted on January 18 this year — in which Arjun Munda (president), Pramod Chandurkar (secretary) and R.S. Tomar (treasurer) were elected — got the Sports Ministry’s approval after World Archery and the Indian Olympic Association had given their assent.

The Ministry said elections of P.B. War Nongbri (vice-president), K.B. Gurung and Kumjum Riba (both joint secretaries) “have not been in accordance to the provisions of Sports Code” and advised AAI to “ask these officials to demit office.”

It also advised AAI to incorporate “such provisions of the Sports Code which do not have any referral in its constitution.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2020 10:56:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/archery-body-gets-back-recognition/article33179100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY