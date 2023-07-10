ADVERTISEMENT

Archer Salunkhe is recurve men’s under-21 individual champion

July 10, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 12:24 pm IST

He was the first Indian male archer to achieve the feat

Y. B. Sarangi

Under-21 bronze medal winner Bhajan Kaur (left) and Under-21 world champion Parth Salunkhe with Indian high-performance director and Dronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh (middle) at the Youth Archery World Championships in Limerick, on July 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top-ranked Parth Salunkhe warded off a strong challenge from Korean Song In Jun 7-3 in the final to become the recurve under-21 men’s individual champion in the World Youth Archery Championships in Limerick, Ireland, on July 9. He was the first Indian male archer to achieve the feat.

Fighting back twice, Salunkhe hit the bull’s eye twice to beat the Korean for the world title. Earlier, he received two byes and got the better of Czech Republic’s Richard Krejci 7-1, Turkey’s Mustafa Ozdemir 6-5 (9*-9, shot closer to the centre), Chinese Taipei’s Yang Kai-Han 6-4 and Germany’s Mathias Kramer 6-4.

Bhajan Kaur defeated Chinese Taipei’s Su Hsin-yu 7-1 to take the women’s under-21 individual bronze.

Indian archers gathered the most number of medals, a total of 11 including six golds, one silver and four bronzes. It finished second behind Korea, which collected six golds and four silvers.

The results

Recurve: Individual: Men: Gold medal match: Parth Salunkhe bt Song In Jun (Kor) 7-3 (26-26, 25-28, 28-26, 29-26, 28-26); Women: Bronze medal match: Bhajan Kaur bt Su Hsin-yu (Tpe) 7-1.

