Archana’s stunning run in WTT continues

Archana Kamath became the lone Indian to progress to the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender. File. Photo: Special Arrangement

DOHA

24 September 2021 01:50 IST

Sreeja Akula’s run came to an end as she lost to Bruna Takahashi of Brazil

Archana Kamath became the lone Indian to progress to the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender on Thursday, coming back from a 0-2 deficit to beat Miyu Nagasaki of Japan 11-13, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-8.

However, Sreeja Akula’s run came to an end as she lost to Bruna Takahashi of Brazil 7-11, 4-11, 10-12.

Earlier, Sreeja and Archana had registered stunning wins over higher-ranked opponents in the second round.

Sreeja, ranked World No. 143, pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career with a sensational 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory over World No. 21 Suh Hyowon of Korea. Archana, ranked 132, outclassed the 39th-ranked Mo Zhang of Canada 11-8, 15-13, 11-7.

Other result: Men (round-of-32): Andrej Gacina (Cro) bt G. Sathiyan 11-6, 11-6, 11-7.