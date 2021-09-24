Other Sports

Archana’s stunning run in WTT continues

Archana Kamath became the lone Indian to progress to the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender. File. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Archana Kamath became the lone Indian to progress to the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender on Thursday, coming back from a 0-2 deficit to beat Miyu Nagasaki of Japan 11-13, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-8.

However, Sreeja Akula’s run came to an end as she lost to Bruna Takahashi of Brazil 7-11, 4-11, 10-12.

Earlier, Sreeja and Archana had registered stunning wins over higher-ranked opponents in the second round.

Sreeja, ranked World No. 143, pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career with a sensational 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory over World No. 21 Suh Hyowon of Korea. Archana, ranked 132, outclassed the 39th-ranked Mo Zhang of Canada 11-8, 15-13, 11-7.

Other result: Men (round-of-32): Andrej Gacina (Cro) bt G. Sathiyan 11-6, 11-6, 11-7.


