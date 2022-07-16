Aravindh wins Benasque International chess tournament in Spain
GM Aravindh Chithambaram won the 41st Villa de Benasque International Open chess tournament in Benasque, Spain on Friday. Aravindh scored eight points from 10 rounds along with 10 others, but finished first on tie-break rules.
GM Robert Hovhannisyan of Armenia finished second while India's GM Raunak Sadhwani was third.
