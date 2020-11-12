Apurvi opts to train during Diwali

The core group of Indians have dispersed for a festival break

It is Dhanteras and Diwali time! The core group of Indian shooters, training at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad, has dispersed for a festival break for a week.

The world record holder and former World No.1 Apurvi Chandela, however, has opted to fly to Bengaluru and train with coach Rakesh Manpat.

Forced change

The situation back home due to the coronavirus forced Apurvi to change her plans and utilise the time on hand.

“We will have a week of quarantine on return from home. It would have been a long break. I am using new gear after streamlining my food. I am getting used to it. So, I thought it was important to continue training and stay in that mode,” said Apurvi.

She had travelled in her family car for the camp in Delhi, after months of training at home in Jaipur. She was taking a flight after about nine months, to Bengaluru.

With the new normal of face mask, face shield and the protective apron for air travel, it was indeed some experience for Apurvi, after she had competed in Europe in the early part of the season.

“It is perhaps the worst attire for me to pose,” said Apurvi jokingly.

Fruitful training

It was fruitful training with shooting in the morning session, followed by fitness work outs during the camp. Apurvi also spent time reading books.

After being quite active at home, being occupied with a variety of activities, Apurvi was happy to train her focus on shooting in the team atmosphere and get into her groove during the camp.

Having won two World Cup gold medals last year in authoritative fashion, Apurvi was set for the challenge of the Olympics before it was postponed. Now, she is tuning herself well, keeping herself flexible to the demands of the situation and responding appropriately.

So, the holidays and festive atmosphere at home can wait for Apurvi as she gets into another spell of serious training.

Champions do manage their time in the best possible way.