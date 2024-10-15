GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Approach is to treat every game with utmost respect: Gukesh

Updated - October 15, 2024 09:11 pm IST

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Gukesh.

Gukesh. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: M. VEDHAN

At the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, potentially the biggest game never took place.

China did not field Ding Liren on the top board against India, and that meant there would be no trailer for the World title match with D. Gukesh, starting on November 23 in Singapore. The 18-year-old from Chennai has no regrets about it, though.

“On the rest day before the match against China, we thought it was very likely Ding would play, but there was also a slight chance that he might not want to because he had lost the previous round, and I was ready for both scenarios,” said Gukesh during an online interaction on Wednesday.

“It was not a huge surprise when he decided to rest for that game. We have played in the Sinquefield Cup, so we have got a bit of a teaser before the World.”

No added pressure

Gukesh said he was not feeling any additional pressure of being viewed as the favourite against the World champion.

“The pressure is about just playing in the World championship,” he said. “For me, it’s just a match against a very strong player. And I’m sure Ding will be coming to the match with the right spirit and he will be trying his best. My approach is to treat every game with the utmost respect and energy and give it my best.”

He admitted his exceptional performance at the Olympiad – he won the individual gold, for the second time in a row, in fact – boosted his confidence ahead of the World title match. He had played a major role in the Indian men’s team dominating the event completely.

“It was surely a very special performance for me personally,” Gukesh said. “I am very glad with how I played and how I handled different situationsin the Olympiad.”

Published - October 15, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.