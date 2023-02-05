Anurag Thakur launch mascot, theme song and jersey of third Khelo India Winter Games

February 05, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - Jammu:

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday launched the third Khelo India Winter Games mascot, theme song and jersey. The Winter Games are scheduled to be held from the 10th to the 14th of this month. Approximately 1500 athletes across the country will participate in the games that will take place in Gulmarg and will be played across nine sports events.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Thakur mentioned, "The Winter Games, being hosted here in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir embodies the visions of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi - on the one hand it has given a chance to the youth of the valley to not just participate in the Games but also to witness an enthralling sporting competition with players from all across the country, in the comfort of their home town and it also acts as a springboard for talented athletes to showcase their sporting prowess."

The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J&K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games association of the J&K. Elaborating further on how sports have made an impact in the valley, Thakur added, "In places like Shopian, where till not so long ago the youth was misled into performing acts of stone pelting, taking drugs and indulging in such activities, sports has changed their life.

part of the My Youth, My Pride program of UT, the youth have turned to playing sport and chosen a positive life path. Indeed, Jammu and Kashmir have become an example for the entire country. I hear that not just youngsters, but the entire community has come out to support sports here. This is the true spirit of building a sports culture in the country, which can take India to great heights as a sporting superpower."