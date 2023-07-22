Antim wins Asian Games trials but gets only stand-by spot, says will challenge decision in SC

July 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Antim Panghal had challenged the authorities and Vinesh Phogat to decide the best Indian woman wrestler in the 53kg category but while she lost to one in court and the other is yet to respond, the 19-year old bested the rest of the competition during the Asian Games selection trials here on Saturday.

Antim beat Tamanna 7-2, thrashed Neha 12-2 and then pinned Manju in under two minutes in the final bout to stamp her class and authority in the category. Her reward, though, will only to be named as stand-by after the Delhi High Court dismissed petitions challenging the IOA ad-hoc committee’s decision to send Vinesh directly to the Games.

“Why should I be on stand-by? I fought all the bouts in the trials, I beat every competitor and won fair and square today in front of everyone? Those who did not participate should be on stand-by,” Antim quipped after the trials, also indicating that the fight will continue.

“We can and will go to the Supreme Court. This is not the end, we will keep trying and fighting against this injustice. My parents have come from the village, my coach also. I missed the last 2–3 days of practice while protesting. If only they keep participating, how will others even get a chance to perform and prove themselves? Or should we all quit or wait till they retire?” she added.

Ad-hoc committee member Bhupender Singh Bajwa stuck to the claim that the exemptions granted to Vinesh and Bajrang Punia were in line with the WFI policies. “Exemption is only as per policy of the old association, it’s there on the website also, that good players can be given exemptions to avoid injuries. Direct entries have been sent earlier too for the 2018 Asiad, the World Championships, even Olympics. We have already said that for the Worlds this year there will be no exemptions,” Bajwa insisted.

Antim though reiterated her demand to explain the rules. “What exactly is her performance on the basis of which she has been selected? If they say it is rules, I want to know why they are different for different wrestlers? Ravi (Dahiya) has an Olympic medal, Sakshee (Malikkh) has one, Deepak (Punia) has done well, why is she so special and not the others?” the Asian Championships silver medallist questioned.

Sakshee, meanwhile, did not turn up for the trials with Sonam Malik winning her spot in the 62kg. The 57kg category was the most packed with big names and Mansi Ahlawat overcame the field for the ticket. She beat 2021 Worlds bronze medallist Sarita Mor, who had upset talented youngster Anshu Malik in the opening round.

The results (all finals): Women: 50kg: Pooja Gahlot (Del) bt Nirmala (Har); 53kg: Antim Panghal (Har) bt Manju (Har); 57kg: Mansi Ahlawat (Har) bt Sito (Har); 62kg: Sonam Malik (Har) bt Manisha (Har); 68kg: Radhika (Har) bt Priyanka (Har); 76kg: Kiran (Har) bt Divya (UP).

Greco-Roman: 60kg: Gyanender (SSCB) bt Vikram Kurade (RSPB); 67kg: Neeraj (SSCB) bt Ankit Gulia (SSCB); 77kg: Vikash (RSPB) bt Karan (Del); 87kg: Sunil Kumar (RSPB) bt Manoj Kumar (Har); 97kg: Narinder Cheema (Pun) bt Nitesh (Har); 130kg: Naveen (SSCB) bt Pravesh (Har).

