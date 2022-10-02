Antim underlines her class in the women’s 53kg

Mansi, Yash, Jointy, Gynender and Satish also taste success

Y. B. Sarangi GANDHINAGAR:
October 02, 2022 20:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Antim Panghal, the winner of the 53kg class at 36th National Games Gujarat 2022 in Gandhinagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
Yash Tushir landed the gold with an easy win in the final of the men’s 74kg category at 36th National Games in Gandhinagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

World under-20 champion Antim Panghal displayed her class to bag the women’s 53kg gold medal in the wrestling arena of the National Games here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving a series of dominating performances, Antim lived up to her reputation and warmed herself up for the World under-23 championships in Spain later this month.

Antim outclassed all her opponents with an identical 10-0 margin to set up a title clash with World under-20 bronze medallist Priyanshi Prajapat.

In the final, Antim showcased her alertness and agility to tame a spirited Priyanshi, who usually competes in 50kg, with some fine defence backed by solid counterattacks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Antim effected two takedowns and a push-out in the opening period to take a 5-0 lead and then returned to pin Priyanshi at the score of 9-0 with more than two minutes left in the clock.

“I followed my coach’s advice and did not let a wrestler from a lower weight (Priyanshi) to seize initiative. I am fully ready for the World under-23 event,” said Antim.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mansi pinned Neetu for the women’s 57kg crown.

Yash Tushir got a walkover from an injured Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik in the semifinals and spectacularly beat World under-20 bronze medallist Sagar Jaglan 6-1 in the final to pick up the men’s freestyle 74kg gold.

Jointy Kumar defeated Vetal in an action-packed freestyle 86kg title clash. 

Gyanender (60kg) beat Vikas 9-0 for the 60kg gold, while Satish got a walkover against Naveen in the 130kg Greco Roman summit clashes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app