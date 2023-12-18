December 18, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the need for anti-cheating measures in Chess, USA’s Levon Aronian at the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship said: “Has to happen. It’s inevitable. It is there in every sport, and we are not better or worse than any other sport.”

Asked if he’s gotten suspicious of cheating at all, he said: “It happens a lot. Sometimes, it’s paranoia, sometimes you feel that there is something not right. But we don’t know. We cannot go around thinking that our opponents are not fair. But at the same time, if the measures are not taken, it’s too much pressure for the players.”

“Anti-cheating measures are quite important. We have to recognise the fact that a person can take external help. And therefore, it must be prevented,” Pentala Harikrishna said.

“I feel players can just focus on the game. Otherwise, every player can start complaining after a loss. And I feel that’s completely unnecessary. That is FIDE’s and the organisers’ job so that the players can just focus on their game and play peacefully.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hungary’s Sanan Sjugirov said that “cheating is now the main threat for chess. Especially when I played some online games, I may have played against someone who cheated, I don’t know. But, I think offline, the situation is much better.”

Ukraine’s Pavel Eljanov said he subscribes to Vladimir Kramnik’s view where he said that everyone should be ready to get checked anytime. “It’s indeed a very serious issue. I play Titled Tuesdays (an online chess event) from time to time, and I don’t think many cheat. And over the board, I’ve had any suspicion only very rarely.

“But the measures should be really strong. I heard that the measures weren’t good in the Grand Swiss tournament. In the tournaments of such level, it should be very strict.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.